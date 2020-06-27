​New episodes released every Wednesday

Rich Byrne | CEO of Kasai Returns to Discuss Recent Success, EP 73 Join host Jordan Edwards on the Business Jiu-Jitsu Podcast as he welcomes back Rich Byrne, the dynamic CEO of Kasai Grappling Organization and President of Benefit Street Partners. Fresh off a major win at the IEGA tournament in Brazil, Rich shares insights into the exhilarating world of competitive jiu-jitsu and the strategic business acumen behind it. This episode delves into the formation of Team Kasai, their remarkable journey, and the fusion of sport and business. From managing a billion-dollar asset firm to orchestrating a dream team of jiu-jitsu champions, Rich Byrne exemplifies the synergy of martial arts discipline and corporate leadership.

Colton Crawford | Harmonizing Success in Music and Martial Arts, EP 72 Join host Jordan Edwards and special guest Colton Crawford, for the second time on the podcast, on a journey through the intersections of music, entrepreneurship, and the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. In this episode, Colton shares insights from his latest album release while touring, discussing the parallels between music composition and mastering martial arts techniques. Jordan reflects on how Jiu Jitsu principles have influenced his approach to parenting and personal growth. Together, they explore the discipline, creativity, and resilience required to excel in both business and the martial arts world. Tune in for an inspiring conversation on finding harmony in life's diverse pursuits. ​

Dr. Jarrell Garcia | Unveiling the Impact of Sports, Leadership, and Professional Development, EP 71 Tune in to this captivating podcast as Jordan Edwards and Dr. Jarrell Garcia take you on an engaging journey, intertwining their experiences in sports, parenting, personal growth, and the pursuit of meaningful lives. Both guests touch on their creative outlets, with Jordan discussing his love for writing poetry and his utilization of AI language models like Chat GPT. Dr. Garcia offers insights into how he communicates his content effectively and shares his experience in vulnerability and open communication with his staff. As the conversation unfolds, Dr. Garcia opens up about his journey in combat sports, initially sparked by a playful wrestling endeavor with his brother, who serves in the military. He shares his deep-rooted passion for jiu-jitsu, emphasizing the transformative impact it has had on his life. Drawing from his experiences, he explores the lessons he has learned about fatherhood, the significance of responding versus reacting, and the importance of prioritizing self-care as a parent.



Matt Culley | Entrepreneurial Journey: From Bar Owner to BJJ Master, EP 70

The podcast features a conversation between Jordan and Matt, who is an entrepreneur and a skilled practitioner of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Jordan expresses gratitude for their friendship, while Matt talks about his journey as an entrepreneur and his passion for BJJ. They discuss Matt's early memories of BJJ, his experiences in competition, and his admiration for his sensei. They also touch on the importance of creativity and finding motivation in pursuing one's passions. Additionally, Matt talks about his other business pursuits, and they discuss their mutual friend who recently started training at Renzo Gracie's academy. Throughout the conversation, they share personal stories and insights on entrepreneurship and martial arts.

Adelita Montero | Warrior-Champion Mindset: Unleashing Success, EP 69

Adelita is a conscious entrepreneur, an international coach & speaker, and a 4x Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Champion. Adelita works with high-performing entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and athletes who struggle with unresourceful emotional and mental states causing them to fall short on reaching their goals. Adelita guides individuals and teams in developing a warrior-champion mindset for maximizing results and creating more freedom & success. She provides the best hypnotherapy for anxiety, relationships, insomnia and more treatment in Los Angeles, CA. As a world-class athlete, Adelita teaches the proven techniques & tools used in developing her own winning strategies for success on the mats and in life.

Shawn “Gorilla Boy” Ambrosino | Personalities Unmasked Through the Art of Jiu Jitsu, EP 68 In this podcast episode, Jordan Edward sits down with his friend Shawn Ambrosino to discuss his passion for jiu jitsu, wrestling, and combat sports. They delve into Shawn's background in professional wrestling, his journey to becoming a black belt in jiu jitsu, and the life lessons he has learned along the way. The conversation covers topics such as the importance of technique over strength, the revealing nature of the mat in exposing one's character, and the benefits of jiu jitsu for mental health. Shawn also shares insights into his work as a content manager for a supplement company and the role of nutrition in performance. This podcast is a must-listen for anyone interested in combat sports or seeking inspiration on their own personal journey.

Sophie Sharp | How “The Dog” Juggles School, Sports and Life, EP 67

This comeback episode features a conversation with Sophie, a professional athlete and high school student, who is sponsored by Mixology and has been building her brand. Sophie talks about her experience with jiu-jitsu and wrestling, the challenges she faced, and the support she received from her parents. They discuss the importance of consistency and networking in building a successful career. They also touch on topics such as school violence, technology, and the changing rules in schools. Sophie shares her passion for teaching younger kids jiu-jitsu and the heartwarming experience of being involved in community events. Overall, the podcast highlights Sophie's drive and dedication to sports, her desire to do well, and the impact of her family and community on her success. Ari Goldman | From Gymnastics to Jiu Jistsu, EP 66 Ari and Jordan discussed a range of topics related to their personal experiences with gymnastics, jiu jitsu, and life in general.He also discussed the different mentalities and attitudes he's encountered in different regions. He talked about his different coaches and how they impacted his life, as well as his desire to get more people involved in jiu jitsu for the community and personal growth it can offer. He also discussed his evolving brand Jiu Jitsu Flo. Rick Bookstaber | Risks Taken on the Mat and in Finance, EP 65 Co-founder and head of risk at Fabric which provides a platform for risk aware portfolio design for the wealth management community. Financial advisors have been underserved in terms of risk tools, and Rick wants to change that. He has had chief risk officer roles at Morgan Stanley, Bridgewater, and the University of California pension. He also worked for the Obama Administration for 6 years. He is the author of The End of Theory (Princeton, 2017) and A Demon of Our Own Design. Outside of work you can find him at the Renzo Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy in midtown NYC, where he has been training for 25 years, and is a black belt.

Patrick Donabedian | Early Mornings, Private Coaching, EP 64 Patrick Donabedian is an L.A. Based Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Coach & Competitor. His mission is to help people kill fear, gain real confidence and find their flow state both on and off the mat. He is a 1st Degree Black Belt that trained under Eddie Bravo at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Headquarters and has 8,000+ hours of coaching experience. If you are a growth-minded individual ready to level up your life with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Patrick is here to help you listen now! ​

Frank Rosenthal | Learn About the Process of Establishing a Jiu-Jitsu Academy,

EP 63

Frank Rosenthal, founder of Phantom Jiu Jitsu Academy, is dedicated to bringing high level instruction to the Herndon, Virginia area. Frank Rosenthal is a Renzo Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt. In 2021 Frank moved to Virginia to continue learning from UFC standout and Jiu Jitsu legend, Ryan Hall, as well as teaching at the iconic Fifty/50 Academy. He continues to train at Fifty/50, ever developing as an athlete and coach to bring students the most innovative approach to modern Jiu Jitsu. Phantom Jiu Jitsu Academy is a proud affiliate of Fifty/50.

Bryan Edwards | A discussion of Estate Planning & Life Insurance , EP 62

Bryan Edwards makes his comeback in the podcast! He and I discussed his new business, State Farm Insurance.They are located in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. They have office locations in Dillon and Mullins, SC, but serve the entire state. They provide free Auto insurance and Homeowners insurance quotes throughout the state of South Carolina and primarily in Dillon and Marion County. Bryan has over 20 years of State Farm Insurance experience and has been a State Farm Agent since 2003. Their team has over 140 years of insurance industry experience combined! Their office is a frequent Ambassador Travel Qualifier, a multiple time Chairman Circle Qualifier and a member of State Farm's President Club.

Tim Hennessey | My Podcast Business Plan w/ Tim Hennessey founder of C2X Academy, EP 61

Tim Hennessey is back for the second time on the podcast! Tim is a long time business executive, high level in Cisco. He’s also a part of Rutgers Wrestling, Founder at C2X Academy where I knew him from. He is now an internet sensation, with 67k followers on tiktok and across different social media platforms.

Glenn Edwards | My Father, Author, & a Service-minded Business Leader, EP 60

Glenn Edwards is my father, a seasoned, service-minded business leader who grew a family home health-care firm into one of the largest on the East Coast. Today, his investment company, Chart Organization, LLC, has multiple holdings. Glenn is the author of a previous book, Coming into Your Own, and he serves alongside his children, Jordan and Gabrielle, at Mixology. Glenn authored Coming Into Your Own: How to Develop the Morals and Mindset of a (Future) Business Leader and co-authored This Is It book.

Dave is a husband, father, retired corporate executive and an avid jiu-jitsu practitioner. Dave built a successful career in corporate finance and has been a martial artist all of his adult life. He studied Shorin-Ryu Karate while living in Okinawa, Japan and was awarded his black belt in 1999 prior to returning to the United States. Dave was exposed to elements of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu while serving in the US Marine Corps and immediately fell in love with the ‘gentle art’. He formally began his Jiu-Jitsu journey in 2007 under Pablo Popovich and later at the Valente Brothers academy in South Florida. Dave currently trains under multi-time world champion Raphael ‘Formiga’ Barbosa at the Double Five Headquarters location in Highland Village, TX, USA. Dave has traveled the world studying Jiu-Jitsu and has trained extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States.



YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Shane Sorensen | Modern Philosopher, Health and Fitness lover, & BJJ Black Belt, EP 58 Shane Sorensen is the author of Renaissance Wisdom: How to Flourish in the Modern Day. He is a self-taught philosopher (following in the footsteps of many great philosophers before the advent of academia), an avid fitness enthusiast, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and the owner and creator of both the RenaissanceWisdom and PhilosophySays Instagram pages. Shane took up a passion for philosophy in his early 20's which blossomed into what has now become a lifelong obsession, he specializes in the philosophy of the ancient world due to its practical and generally less speculative and metaphysical nature. He is a strong believer in the potential of human beings, and his writing and work reflect a general belief that the acquisition of wisdom is key to a happy and prosperous life.



YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Kyle Rodgers | Former MARSOC, Marine Aide to Sec of the Navy & COO of CRG, EP 57 Kyle currently lives in NJ with his wife Maria and daughter Magdalena. A native of Danbury, CT, Kyle’s military career began in 2010 upon graduating from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. He served as an infantry officer in multiple assignments and overseas deployments in the 5th Marine Regiment. He subsequently spent the remainder of his career as a Special Operations Officer, ultimately achieving the rank of Major. His special operations assignments included Team Commander, Executive Officer, and Deputy Commander of a Special Operations Task Force. As his final assignment, he served as the Marine Corps Aide to the Secretary of the Navy. Kyle Rodgers completed his undergraduate education at Roger Williams University and is currently pursuing his master’s degree at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Kyle also serves as the Chief Operating Officer for a New Jersey-based public safety company, Critical Response Group.



YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Mike Rodgers | Former U.S Army Captain & CRG Inc. CEO, EP 56 Mike Rodgers, is the CEO of Critical Response Group Inc. Michael left the Army as a Captain after 9 years of service and multiple combat deployments. Michael’s assignments include the 82nd Airborne, 75th Ranger Regiment, and Princeton University’s ROTC program. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.



YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Niamh Ross | 11 year old BJJ Champion, EP 55 Niamh Ross is an 11 year old Grey belt Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Athlete and Mixed Martial artist from Scotland. She also trains Wrestling & Muay Thai. An impressive young person that won a Gold Medal in World Championship No Gi and a silver medal in World Championship Gi at the UKBJJA Kids League Scotland 2022. She is also a huge fan of the podcast and one of the youngest participants in Mix U, a Summer Leadership Development Course conducted by Mixology Clothing Company.



YOUTUBE SPOTIFY JP Dinnell | Former Navy Seal and BJJ Athlete, EP 54 JP Dinnell is a former U.S. Navy SEAL and now a Leadership Instructor, Speaker and Strategic Advisor with Echelon Front, where he serves as Director of Experiential Leadership Training Programs. J.P. is also a pro team athlete and spokesperson for Origin Maine and Jocko Fuel, an American clothing and supplement company. J.P. has a signature Energy Drink flavor “Sour Apple Sniper” with Jocko Fuel. Jeremiah spent nearly a decade in the SEAL Teams with three combat deployments. Sent to the violent terrorist stronghold of Ar Ramadi, Iraq in 2006 with SEAL Team Three’s Task Unit Bruiser, J.P. served as point man, machine gunner, and lead sniper for Delta Platoon opposite the American Sniper, Chris Kyle, who was in Charlie Platoon. For his leadership and courage under fire, JP was awarded a Silver Star, 2 Bronze Stars with Valor and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor helping Task Unit Bruiser to become the most highly decorated special operations unit of the Iraq War. He worked closely with SEAL Officers Jocko Willink, his Task Unit Commander, and Leif Babin, and was the driving force on many of the daring combat operations Jocko and Leif wrote about in Extreme Ownership. Upon his return, J.P. again worked directly for Jocko as a training instructor at Naval Special Warfare Group One Training Detachment, where he orchestrated realistic and challenging training scenarios for Special Operations Urban Combat training and Close Quarters Combat training to better prepare SEAL units for the real-world battlefield. He also served as a Combatives Instructor, Marksmanship Instructor and earned his Master Trainer Specialist qualification while helping Jocko rebuild and enhance these training programs into the highly effective platforms they are today. J.P. brings exceptional experience and frontline leadership perspective from the winning mindset and culture of Task Unit Bruiser.



YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Ben Kovacs | Guardian Gym: Jiu Jitsu For All, EP 53 Ben Kovacs is an entrepreneur, and a start-up owner, he is also a former Twitter employee, and a BJJ practitioner. Ben Kovacs talks about exploring his opportunities in life and his purpose for himself and family in the future. He is the founder of the Guardian Project, a Non-Profit for kids dedicated to providing every child in the world the opportunity to train martial arts, regardless of financial limitations. Guardian focuses primarily on Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Boxing to make an impact on students in the areas of self-defense, confidence, and community for youth. He made the program accessible to kids willing to take their time to train with them and affordable to parents. Guardian houses not only their time to strengthen these children holistically but also their hopes, dreams, and their safety.



YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Chris Martinez | Taking Measured Risk and Pursuing What You Love, EP 52 Chris Martinez is the founder of Phalanx Fight Company, and undoubtedly one of the leaders in No Gi Apparel. He is also a dedicated person to his life, career, and to BJJ that ignited his passion to build Phalanx. He was a former employee in twitter before he grew Phalanx. He trains at 10th Planet and he started to get associated with them when he gave No Gi pants to Eddie Bravo. His values about quality and continuous growth earned him his success. Learn how to weigh risks and and take the lead on towards your happiness. Failures will always happen, it is a part of the steps you take towards success and fulfillment.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Chris Matakas | Jiu Jitsu and The Ego, E51 Chris Matakas is a Black Belt under Ricardo Almeida in New Jersey, an author of 12 books, a high performance coach, podcast host, and the owner of Matakas BJJ Academy. He has graced us again with his presence in the podcast, and this time he talks about his new book “Jiu Jitsu and The Ego,” which is about controlling what seems to be uncontrollable to win moments and for people that matter. He also spoke of how one’s environment and wounds creates an individual, just like how Jiu Jitsu is a vehicle that shapes people to pay more attention to their ego and the way they respond to aggression.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Kyle Cerminara | How to Engage Your Network for Real Estate Investing, E50 Kyle Cerminara is a real estate investor, wrestling coach, US Open and Pan AM Runner Up-NCAA D1 All-American, host of The Burning Boat Podcast, and husband to UFC Fighter Katlyn Cerminara. We talk about how wrestling and Jiu Jitsu are super powers, and how the lessons they teach are applicable in business. Hear about Kyle's journey in the sport as an athlete & coach and the ways he used networking to his advantage in the real estate investing space.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Jarrell Garcia | How to Learn Beyond Technical Skills, E49 Jarrell Garcia is a Black Belt and Coach at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu. He recently earned his Doctorate of Education with a sports specialization and now serves as the Assistant Director of Recreation Operations at UC Santa Barbara. He's passionate about the art of learning and the psychology of sports, along with how that transfers over to other areas of life. We talk about the importance of learning beyond your technical skills and what you should focus on to expand your abilities both on and off the mat. Plus, learn how asking the right questions could change the course of your future along with how to check your ego to get better.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Tim Hennessey | Being Intentional & Living Limitless, E48 Tim Hennessey is the Head Coach and Co-Owner of C2X Academy, an organization focused on human empowerment and holistic transformation. Tim uses his dynamic voice on the mat to teach life lessons and create well-rounded students. After going viral on Tik Tok for his motivational messages, he is now inspiring millions around the world. Tim and C2X are focused on growing good people and helping them on their journeys of pursuing excellence while setting habits and high standards in every aspect in life. We talk about the importance of fundamentals and being intentional with your time, along with creating a solid culture in your business. Tim stresses the importance of being consistently good versus inconsistently great and why the trick in life isn't just simply getting what you want. Plus, hear how adversity is always an opportunity for personal growth, how to look at things in a different way and how you can live limitless!

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Chris Matakas | Infinite Pursuits & How to Respond to Resistance, E47 Chris Matakas is a Black Belt under Ricardo Almeida in New Jersey, an author of 11 books, a high performance coach, podcast host, and the owner of Matakas BJJ Academy. He's a really interesting person with a love for books and enjoys learning, thinking and writing. Tune in to hear how Jiu Jitsu gives us countless opportunities during training to fail, integrate the lesson and go pursue many difficult tasks in life. Chris talks about how exceptional people are attracted to infinite pursuits, and how the thing we're great at on the mat can help us find success in life. Learn how you can tackle any resistance you face, and ultimately discover why the resistance isn’t your enemy, it’s your friend.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Sophie Sharp | Making Moves & Getting What You Want, E46 Sophie Sharp has a rare drive and focus that some adults never even obtain. What she has accomplished in a short amount of time (and at such a young age) is quite remarkable. She is a 15-year-old rising star in the jiu jitsu world, an active competitor wracking up the medals, and an influencer with sponsorships. Tune in to hear where Sophie's drive comes from, and why she doesn't let the fear of failure scare her from taking the leap into laying the foundation for a future career in jiu jitsu.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Pete Roberts | Origin: Made in America, E45 Work ethic and grit are just a few of the things Pete Roberts wants to bring back to the country, and he is building his vision daily through his incredible company, Origin. As a 3rd Degree BJJ Black Belt, Pete is using social media to tell his story and show the connections between the principles of Jiu Jitsu and manufacturing. He talks about connecting with the greatest generation and carrying on their legacy by making products in the United States that support local communities and shine a light on the hard work that goes into building something from nothing. Pete says that transparency is a huge part of what has made his brand successful, and how it's powerful to use technology to build relationships between the craftsmen who make Origin products and consumers. Tune in to hear how Pete is building his American dream.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Alexander Darwin | Combat Codes, E44 Alexander Darwin is a fantasy/science fiction author with an unabashed reverence for combat sports, and he's a BJJ Black Belt and teacher under Roberto Maia in Boston. His book series, The Combat Codes, has an interesting way of weaving martial arts into the character experience. Alexander talks about the importance of truly acknowledging when and how one is skillful vs unskillful. We also discuss how you can go through positive and negative effects when you follow a strict code that you cannot waiver from. Plus, we talk about the importance of having a variety of tools when learning to help you decide what to pick up and what to discard, whenever you're grappling on the mat or throughout life.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Jamie Giovinazzo | Overcoming Adversity & Becoming a Household Name, E43 Jamie Giovinazzo started his business, Eat Clean Bro, to deliver chef-prepared meals right to your front door. He founded the company in January of 2013, and in 18 months it became a household name. Jamie proves that "you don't need a college degree to sell chicken," and doing what your soul feels is right will lead you to your purpose. Tune in to hear how Jamie built Eat Clean Bro with little money and a big dream, and how Jiu Jitsu has played a role in his life. He talks about how the importance of transparency, forming relationships and being genuine are the building blocks of a great business. Plus, learn his thoughts on money management, advice to help you persevere when times are tough, and much more!

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Thalys Pontes | From Brazil to The American Dream, E42 Thalys Pontes came from less than nothing... He grew up in the favelas in Brazil, started Jiu Jitsu at 12 years old and migrated to the U.S. at age 16. From having no food and no purpose, to discovering his passion, learning English, and becoming a business owner, Thalys is proof that with hard work & perseverance, anything is possible. He's a musician and the owner & head coach at TAP World Class BJJ. Thalys is also Number 1 in the World 2018-19-20, Multiple Times IBJJF Champion, and F2win Champion 6-0. Tune in to hear his incredible story and how he brings light & positivity to so many.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Colton Crawford | Visualizing the World through Music & Jiu Jitsu, E41 Colton Crawford is a BJJ Brown Belt, lead banjo player for The Dead South, a Canadian, and an indie video game producer. He has enjoyed martial arts for many years, and he has always had a talent for music as he started playing piano at just 5 years old and acoustic guitar at age 12. Colton formed the band with his friends 10 years ago, and he recently became a full time musician. Tune in to hear how Jiu Jitsu has shaped the way he runs his business in the music industry and how his love for the sport has taught him many lessons that are applicable throughout his everyday life.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Riccardo Ammendolia | How to Brand Yourself & Monetize Content, 40 Riccardo Ammendolia is a Mendes Bros Black Belt, a content creator for Flo Grappling, a voice of Jiu Jitsu and a podcast commentator. We talk about some of the history and stories of the sport that haven't been told along with the cultural shift. Riccardo talks about the importance of showing up online, how to monetize your content, why you should learn how to sponsor yourself, and more. This is a fantastic episode for anyone in business, both on and off the mat!

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Damien Anderson | Going All In On Your Dreams, 39 Damien Anderson is a purple belt in bjj under John Danaher and Garry Tonon, and he's ranked as the 7th 145 lbs Grappler in the World. He is the owner of All In Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and also an MMA practitioner. Damien has accomplished a lot at just 24 years old, and he left school to pursue his passion. Tune in to hear Damien's story, how he worked tirelessly to earn his accomplishments, and how he never let fear of failure or hard work scare him from pursuing his dreams. Kit Dale | Training Your Brain to Win, 38 YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Kit Dale is an Australian-born actor living in Los Angeles. He's also a 2 X World Pro Jiu Jitsu Champion, bjj trainer, and video game enthusiast. Tune in to hear how he became a black belt in four years (without prior grappling experience), and how he trains his brain to learn new skills quickly. Plus, Kit discusses how he uses the art and fundamentals of learning to get ahead in his career as he pursues and achieves various goals. John Clarke | Focusing on Foundation & Authenticity, 37 YOUTUBE SPOTIFY John Clarke is a bjj black belt under Carlson Gracie, mixed martial arts practitioner and former competitor, modern day philosopher, MBA candidate, owner of Broadway Jiu Jitsu in Boston, and the host of Please, Allow Me Podcast. John shares advice on what it takes to build a successful Jiu Jitsu school and how he focuses on authenticity to shape his mindset. Robert Drysdale | Staying Focused & Competitive, E36 YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Robert Drysdale is an American grappler, a IBJJF blackbelt and ADCC Absolute Champ, a UFC veteran and UFC champions coach, owner of Zenith BJJ, a bestselling author, the executive producer of an upcoming documentary, Jiu Jitsu for The People nonprofit owner, host of Breaking the Guard podcast...And, he accomplished all of these incredible achievements before the age of 40. Robert shares what drives his champion mindset and how he stays focused everyday. Tune in for business advice on finding a team, life lessons and more!

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Dan Silvert | Protecting Your Health & Wealth with Jiu Jitsu, E35 Dan Silvert is a jiu jitsu athlete and real estate agent, and he discusses how he overcame 2020 by refocusing on jiu jitsu and using its lessons to grow his business. Tune in to hear how the sport helped Dan learn to be comfortable in discomfort and embrace his failures to refine his processes. He shows us that when the business world and jiu jitsu collide, it's a beautiful thing!

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Craig Hanaumi | Serving and Protecting with Jiu Jitsu, E34 Craig Hanaumi is a police officer who uses jiu jitsu in the field as a safe way to control a suspect. He's also into music, skateboarding and fitness. Tune in to hear how Craig uses these hobbies as ways to make genuine connections with the people in his community.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Nick Koumalatsos | Always Forward, E33 “Once I realized that any business and mission is just an operational plan with a phase line approach, everything clicked. That doesn’t mean I didn’t make a ton of mistakes, but now I had a process in which to drive." Nick Koumalatsos is a Marine Raider with the Marine Corps Special Operations Unit, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, YouTuber, and CEO of Alexander Ind, and a BJJ athlete. He shares his biggest realizations after transferring from 12 years of military service to the entrepreneurial world. Plus, learn how his struggles shaped his success, along with his strategies for how to execute any idea no matter what obstacle you face.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY E32: Getting Clear & Going All In | Jason Khalipa Being on time. Clarifying your vision. Focusing on what's important. Prioritizing your day. Jason Khalipa said if these things are implemented, they can help you treat your business like a business to generate revenue and enjoy the work you're doing. Jason is a CrossFit Games champion, Founder of NCFIT, author, podcast host, philanthropist and a BJJ purple belt. Tune in for his tips on how to get clear on what you want in life and business along with his advice for starting/growing a brand.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY E31: Why Mentorship Works & Paying it Forward | JW Wright “I was taken under the wings of great individuals, and my goal now is to be a platform for other people’s success in the same way.” JW Wright is a BJJ black belt under David Adiv and Royler Gracie, and a pioneer for the sport in USA’s Midwest region. Known for his work as a coach at the Gracie Humaita St Louis, Missouri, a gym where he helped develop well-known athletes such as Jena Bishop and Nick Schrock, JW has also been involved in developing the regional tournament scene through the FUJI BJJ tournament franchise. This venture he founded in partnership with Vince Anzelone, Jimmy Pedro and Lia Hatashita quickly gained countrywide proportions. Listen to hear how JW has used mentorship as the foundation for his success and what it's like to gather advice from BJJ leaders. Plus, learn how he uses his experience and job to help other people find success. E30: Learning and Winning From Your Losses | Placido Santos YOUTUBE SPOTIFY "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose....and sometimes you lose while getting your foot torn off." Placido Santos is a purple belt under Professor John Danaher. He met with Calvin Tacey in the finals of an absolute bracket and got caught with a strong and vicious estima lock. Tune in to hear from Placido and how the BJJ community has rallied for his recovery. Plus, learn how he got started and how his career has grown. E29: Unifying & Storytelling Through Podcasting | Ryan Estes YOUTUBE SPOTIFY "Podcasting is similar to jiu jitsu because both share the intimacy of a moment." Ryan Estes is the founder of Kitcaster, a podcast booking agency, and the creator of the Talklaunch podcast. Kitcaster serves 150+ agency clients and is gearing up for its first software product in 2021. As a purple belt in jiu jitsu, Ryan uses the principles of the sport within his business as he's an expert in leveraging podcasts for meaning and profitability. Tune in to hear how podcasting can bring people together through a common niche. Plus, Ryan talks about the role podcasts play in healing our ailing culture and the responsibility of creating kind business practices. E28: Embracing the Hustle | Zach Maslany YOUTUBE SPOTIFY "If you want to get better and get that next business deal or secure that match, it's all about the hustle." Zach Maslany is an Eddie Bravo Black Belt, CEO of Finishers Enterprises, Owner of 10th Planet Bethlehem, and a rep for Fuji Mats. Tune in as Zach shares how he transitioned from the corporate world into owning a dojo, and learn how he networks and hustles to get what he wants. E27: Fundamentals of Building Wealth | Brian Edwards YOUTUBE SPOTIFY "If you don’t have your fundamentals down in business or jiu jitsu, you’ll end up getting hurt in more ways than one." Brian Edwards is a BJJ Black Belt, 2X IBJJF Masters World Champ, 3X IBJJF Masters Pan Am Gold, business owner within the Insurance and Financial Services Industry, co-owner of Brian Scott Properties, and owner of SwampFox Jiujitsu. Brian says that jiu jitsu has improved every area of his life, but it all started when he focused on the fundamentals. Learn Brian's top tips for how he set the foundation for success on the mat and as an entrepreneur. Plus, hear how jiu jitsu has boosted his confidence and enabled him to enjoy a richer life. E26: Black Belt Police & SWAT Veteran | Freddy Trillo

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY After going through a near death experience, Freddy Trillo started jiu jitsu to learn non-violent techniques in his role as a police officer. Now as a BJJ Black Belt and SWAT Veteran, Freddy has used what he's learned throughout his life, and he's paying it forward. As the owner and instructor of Trillo Jiu Jitsu Academy, Freddy instructs students of all ages, and he holds seminars where he teaches non-violent techniques so his fellow police officers can maximize their control without abusing their power. E25: Increasing Confidence and Learning Everyday | Neil Shoney

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Neil Shoney is an Online Marketing Success Coach, BJJ Practitioner and a lifelong learner. He has helped 1000s of overworked entrepreneurs generate life-changing leads and sales online with crazy-converting ads. Neil applies the principles of jiu jitsu daily in all aspects of his life, and he shares how the discipline has changed his business and outlook for the better! Learn how he increases his confidence by applying his mindset and taking the initiative to get better everyday on and off the mat. E24: Culture of Respect & Positivity | Ricardo Almeida

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY "Respect isn't demanded — it's given to the people who earn it." Ricardo Almeida is the founder of RABJJ Academy, a 5th Degree Black Belt, National Brazilian Champion, No Gi World & Pan Am Champion. He's also a UFC, Pride and ADCC Veteran. As a successful athlete and entrepreneur, he says that a solid gym culture starts with a culture of positivity, hard work and respect. Tune in to hear from the highest ranked student under legendary Renzo Gracie as he shares his story, how his relationships have created the foundation for his success, and more!

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY E23: Sales Jiu-Jitsu | Elliott Bayev and Daniel Moskowitz Sales Jiu Jitsu is a book written by coauthors Elliott Bayev and Daniel Moskowitz that uses a Jiu-Jitsu competition as an analogy for a sales engagement. It teaches practices and principles used to win on the mats and applies them to the boardroom. Based on a The Jiu-Jitsu Success Formula - a four-phase formula for prepping for, entering, winning and learning from a fight - it contains hard-earned lessons from Elliott's 25 years in Jiu-Jitsu and Daniel's 25 years in sales. Even if you've never stepped foot on the mat, tune into this episode, and you'll learn principles that can be applied throughout business and life. E22: "Language is a Superpower" | John Danaher YOUTUBE SPOTIFY "Language is a human superpower. As humans have become more adept with language and communication, their power has increased exponentially." John Danaher is a BJJ Black Belt under Renzo Gracie and world renowned coach to George St-Pierre, Gordon Ryan, Gary Tonon, and more! John is truly an incredible coach and athlete with a rare gift of teaching information in a way that is digestible and memorable. Tune in for his expert advice on how to increase your talent on the mat, and learn his tips for how to use the lessons of jiu jitsu in life and business. E21: Making Your Vision a Reality | Michael Zenga YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Michael Zenga is the perfect example of what it takes to make your vision a reality. He says sometimes it's luck, and sometimes it's hard work. Either way, if it's something you want, go for it! As a BJJ Black Belt, Entrepreneur and Cofounder of BJJ Fanatics, Michael has turned his passion for jiu jitsu into a business venture off the mat that all students and athletes can enjoy. E20: Being Authentic & Never Giving In | Gordon Ryan YOUTUBE SPOTIFY "Just focus on being the best in the world, and everything else is easy." When John Danaher said those words to Gordon Ryan, it lit a fire inside of him. Gordon set out to be the world's greatest and crushed anyone in his path to earn the title. He's a 3x ADCC Champion and Pound for Pound Best NoGi Grappler In The World. Even as his success grows, Gordon stays genuine and authentic in everything he does and to those around him. Tune in to hear his story, how he handles business relationships, his thoughts on moving to Puerto Rico and more! E19: Trusting Your Network & Staying Humble | Arthur Abrams YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Arthur Abrams is a New York-based Jeweler and Entrepreneur. He's also a Blackbelt in jiu jitsu and taekwondo. Arthur shares about his life as a businessman in New York during the pandemic and his life on the mat for Renzo Gracie Team NYC. Tune in to hear his advice for how to research and leverage your network to stay ahead, along with the importance of remaining humble. E18: Finding Opportunities & Never Giving Up | Will Harris YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Will Harris is an itinerant, award-winning cinematographer who has had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest global clients, including NBA, UFC, ESPN and more. He is the creator of multiple documentaries, including the Number 1 Documentary MMA sports channel in the world — Anatomy of a Fighter. Will shares his story about how he found a way to turn his passion into a successful career. E17: Whatever It Takes | Travis Stevens YOUTUBE SPOTIFY As a 3 time U.S. Olympian & Olympic Silver Medalist in Judo, Travis Stevens is no stranger to having a "whatever it takes" mentality. Travis is a BJJ & Judo Black Belt, and he talks about how his work ethic on the mat has helped him find success in the business world. E16: How to Build a Business You Love | Casey Pedro YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Casey Pedro is a black belt and lifelong martial artist. As the Custom Gear Expert for Fuji Sports and the daughter of an Olympian, Casey says there aren't shortcuts when running a family business. She also offers her tips and inspiration on how to build a business you love by finding a niche market and how to get creative during the pandemic. E15: Focusing on Growth in Tough Times | Mike Constantiner YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Mike Constantiner is a creative entrepreneur and angel investor focusing on consumer products and tech. He explains how there isn't a straight path to success and how important it is to keep your eyes on growth during tough times. Tune in to learn how Mike finds a clear vision, brand and peace of mind. E14: Relentlessly Pursuing Your Passions | Simona Andrejic YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Simona Andrejic is a professional model, business owner and Jiu Jitsu lover. To be successful in life and business, she believes you should never stop learning. Tune in to hear Simona share tips on how to relentlessly pursue your passions to create a life you love. E13: Finding Patience & Balance in the Daily Grind | Paul Karger YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Paul Karger is the cofounder and managing partner of TwinFocus, as well as an investor, commissioner and activist. He also studies Spanish everyday, and he's a lifelong martial artist. Tune in to hear Paul share his tips on patience, finding balance and learning from failures on and off the mat. E12: From Olympic Athlete to Business Owner | Jimmy Pedro YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Jimmy Pedro is one of the most decorated judo players in American history. He is world renowned for his judo expertise, coaching ability, and training methods. Hear his story about his entrepreneurial journey and top tips for success. E11: The Power of Listening & Learning | Dan Silvert YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Dan Silvert is a jiu jitsu athlete and real estate agent, and he discusses how closely the two worlds relate. Get motivated and learn how to show up when things get hard. Plus, learn how to fail so you can get better, how to refine processes, and why you should drop your ego. E10: How to Lead & Adopting a Beginner's Mindset | Mike Conicelli YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Fellow jiu jitsu athlete, bar owner and firefighter Mike Conicelli shares what it means to be a true martial artist and leader in all aspects of life. He also discusses the importance of reading and how to approach things with a beginner's mindset to get better everyday. E9: Overcoming Obstacles & Striving for Greatness | JJ Winans YOUTUBE SPOTIFY As a Marine, student, martial artist and lifelong learner, JJ Winans knows what it takes to reach success and strive for greatness in all aspects of life. Learn how he overcomes obstacles and how he uses knowledge and personal development to impact the lives of others. E8: Creating a Brand & Leveraging Collaborations | Zachary Lipari YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Zachary Lipari, president of Superare Fight Shop, discusses how he created a brand and fashion line that appeals to a variety of people. Plus, learn how he uses collaborations and licensing as a leveraging game to boost your business. E7: Building A Successful Nonprofit | Jon Thomas YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Jon Thomas, founder of Tap Cancer Out and BJJ Black Belt, shares what it takes to build a successful nonprofit and how BJJ intertwines with the business world.

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY E6: Using Jiu Jitsu to Persevere in Business | Nur Khan Nur Khan, lifelong martial artist and owner of Butterfly Soho Bar & Lounge, shares how he built successful businesses and how jiu jitsu has helped him persevere during hard times. E5: Forming a Strong Culture & Becoming a Better Marketer | Greg Melita YOUTUBE SPOTIFY Greg Melita, owner & professor at Hamptons Jiu Jitsu, shares how he built a jiu jitsu school full of amazing athletes through his focus on marketing and forming a strong business culture. E4: Taking Risks & How To Get It All Done | Rich Byrne YOUTUBE SPOTIFY KASAI CEO and Businessman Rich Byrne talks about the importance of fundamentals & being prepared, taking risks, and how to get it all done. I've trained with Deborah Gracie, and she has a lot of great advice both on and off the mat. She shares her family values and how they've built their business, plus how she stays motivated and what the true Jiu Jitsu spirit is all about. E3: Family Values & the True Jiu-jitsu Spirit | Deborah Gracie

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY E3: Family Values & The True Jiu Jitsu Spirit | Deborah Gracie YOUTUBE SPOTIFY ​ E2: From Amateur to Pro & Investing In Loss | Randy Brown YOUTUBE SPOTIFY ​ UFC Athlete Randy Brown shares his journey from amateur to pro and how he learned from his mistakes by investing in his losses. He also talks about the importance of becoming multidimensional in life and business. E1: Business Advice and Relationship Building | Jonathan Friedman

YOUTUBE SPOTIFY My long time friend Jonathan Friedman and I reflect on life and shared some thoughts and laughter together. You'll enjoy cool stories and incredible business advice along the way.